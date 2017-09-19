Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

September 19, 2017

Dolores Huerta On The Erasure Of Women And People Of Color From History

The activist also spoke about hashtag activism, abortion rights and her hopes for a people’s march on Washington, D.C.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.