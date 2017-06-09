'Dick Tracy' Actress Glenne Headly Dead At 62

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

The film and Emmy-nominated TV actress Glenne Headly, best known for her roles in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Dick Tracy,” has died, her representatives confirmed to HuffPost. She was 62.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” a statement read. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

No cause of death was given, but her reps revealed the actress died on Thursday night. Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

As one of the originating members of the famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Headly launched her career on stage, as part of an ensemble of actors including Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts and John Malkovich, whom she married in 1982. The two divorced six years later.

After appearing in smaller parts in a slew of films like “Doctor Detroit” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” Headly found her breakout role as heiress Janet Colgate in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” opposite Steve Martin and Michael Caine. She went on to find box-office success in “Dick Tracy” with Warren Beatty and critical acclaim in “Mr. Holland’s Opus” with Richard Dreyfus. The last film released before her death was “The Circle,” in which she played the mother of Emma Watson’s character.

Headly also found success on the small screen, garnering Emmy Award nominations for her performances in the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and the TV movie “Bastard Out of Carolina.” In the ‘90s and early 2000s she appeared in recurring roles on NBC’s “ER” and USA’s “Monk.” Headly most recently starred in the hit HBO drama “The Night Of.”

At the time of her death, Headly was filming the upcoming Hulu series “Future Man” starring Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. Headley was set to play Hutcherson’s mother, Diane. It’s unclear how the comedy series will proceed in the wake of her death.

After news of Headly’s death broke, tributes from her collaborators, fellow actors and fans like Seth Rogen, Tegan and Sara, Josh Hutcherson and Edward James Olmos poured in.

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

Oh no. So sad to hear that Glenne Headly passed away. We must have made our dad watch Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with us 100 times. 🙁 RIP — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 9, 2017

I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was… https://t.co/uiLKEekOng — Josh Hutcherson (@jhutch1992) June 9, 2017

Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 9, 2017

CORRECTION: This post previously misstated that Kurt Russell starred in “Dick Tracy.”

