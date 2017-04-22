Destiny's Child Gives The Fans What They Want With Cute Reunion Photo

Beyoncé may be about to give birth to twins any minute now, but she still made time to reunite with her fellow independent women.

On Friday, the singer shared a series of photos on Instagram from Kelly Rowland’s Whoa, Baby! book launch at The Grove in Los Angeles, which took place on Wednesday.

The first three photos show Bey, dressed in an oversized blush-pink dress with flowing sleeves and a pair of tight over-the-knee boots. She accessorized with drop earrings and oversized sunglasses. She’s definitely nailing this whole maternity style thing.

Bey was, of course, there with fellow Destiny’s Child members Rowland and Michelle Williams. The trio made sure to satisfy fans’ thirst for the supergroup and pose for a cute photo, complete with a Whoa Baby! filter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Fuck Cancer founder and CEO Yael Braun, hosted the book launch, and Rowland took to Instagram to thank Braun for hosting the event. “Thank you for being there and sharing you intelligence, humor, wit, and beauty with us all! I adore you!” Rowland wrote.

This incredible woman did me the honor of hosting my book signing/conversation last night! @yael thank you for being there and sharing you intelligence, humor, wit, and beauty with us all! I adore you! XO #motherluckerproud! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Source: Queer Voices