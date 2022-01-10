RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

January 10, 2022

Demi Lovato Got A Very Realistic Tattoo Of A Spider On Their Head

The ink, which has 3D-style detail and shading, was done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.