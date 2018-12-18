Dax Shepard Said The Sweetest Thing About Kristen Bell In Goofy Instagram Post

When It’s Not Safe to Come Out in Your Conservative, Homophobic Country Dear Lindsey, I am 25 years old I am a dentist. I am gay, and I am not out to anyone. I live in a country with a terrible record of human rights for LGBT people. I have very a conservative family, and I am afraid to tell anyone about my orientation because it […] […]

How the Fashion World (Unofficially) Turned #20GAYTEEN Into the Year of the Lesbian Attention all butches, studs, bois, tomboys, androgynous women and lesbians of every ilk who love comfy, casual yet stylish clothes: I have one word for you – plaid. That’s right, the high fashion powers that be have decided to give one of the most beloved patterns (and stereotypes) the due attention it deserves. Of course, […]