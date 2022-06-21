RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

June 21, 2022

Dave Chappelle Rejects His High School’s Offer To Name Theater After Him Amid Controversy

The comedy star said criticism from Duke Ellington School of Arts students “sincerely hurt me.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.