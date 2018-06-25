Cynthia Nixon Congratulates Transgender Son On Graduation

The Happy Ending Project highlights positive lesbian TV pairings: Agusleria As our readers know well, it can be hard to watch lesbian pairings on TV. With between 25-30% of lesbian characters killed off annually since 1976, the odds of a happy ending are slim. In fact, they’re about 8%, to be precise. So, I’ve decided to create what I call the “Happy Ending Project” (not […]

Can We Stop Pretending “Ocean’s 8” is a Lesbian Movie? A fierce, feminist heist film with a smart script, stellar cast, and some seriously scrumptious eye candy. These are just a few of the things Ocean’s 8 is. But in case you missed it, one of the things this film is not is a lesbian movie. This part-prequel, part-reboot of the Ocean’s trilogy gave us our dream team, […]