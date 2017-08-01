Quir dot Net

August 1, 2017

Cory Booker Introduces Bill To Legalize, Decriminalize Marijuana

The senator is seeking “restorative justice” for those who’ve been disproportionately impacted by weed laws.
Source: Queer Voices

