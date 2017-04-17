Congressman Who Lost Seat Over Anti-Gay Remarks Tapped By Trump For Big Agency Job

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Rep. Scott Garrett (R-N.J.) to head the Export-Import Bank, finding a place for a congressman who lost his re-election bid in large part because of anti-gay comments that turned off big financial donors.

In 2015, Garrett told fellow Republicans in a closed-door meeting that he wouldn’t pay his dues to the National Republican Congressional Committee because the organization supported some gay candidates, Politico reported.

Garrett has since clarified that he doesn’t oppose gay people running for office, but he believes the GOP should not support candidates who back same-sex marriage.His comments cost him support from Wall Street donors, who had been a major source of funding for his previous campaigns. It was a notable show of no confidence since the congressman chaired a key House financial services subcommittee, and financial firms would normally want to curry his favor.

Trump recently shifted his position on the Export-Import Bank, telling The Wall Street Journal last week that small companies are “really helped” by the institution. During the 2016 campaign, he’d said the bank was unnecessary.

Similarly, as a congressman, Garrett opposed the Export-Import Bank and called it a “corporate welfare program.”

I opposed the House's vote to reauthorize the corporate welfare program known as the Ex-Im Bank. #CronyCapitalism https://t.co/pSbg0RMrdu — Scott Garrett (@RepGarrett) October 27, 2015

During the Republican National Convention in July, Trump also promised to protect the LGBTQ community. But he has picked a number of people to join his administration with anti-gay histories.

Even Trump’s first pick for his administration, Vice President Mike Pence, was well-known for his anti-LGBTQ views. As governor of Indiana, he waged a high-profile fight for “religious freedom,” signing legislation that could have allowed businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals. After intense national backlash that cost his state economically ― and embarrassed many members of his party ― Pence backed down and signed a revised version of the law.

In February, the Trump administration rescinded that Obama administration policy on transgender students. The policy had mandated that any school receiving federal money had to treat a student’s gender identity as the student’s sex. The Trump administration, however, says it’s a matter that should be left up to the states.

The New York Times editorial board weighed in Monday on the “L.G.B.T. Trump fallacy.”

“It’s not too late, of course, for Mr. Trump to act like the transformational Republican on gay rights that some of his supporters hoped he would be,” the editorial reads. “He could, for instance, urge Congress to pass a federal anti-discrimination bill. Yet his record of empty talk makes that seem as unlikely as the sight of a Republican presidential candidate waving a gay pride flag.”

