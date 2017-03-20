Comedian Releases Song To Find Her Own Rachel Maddow

Sure, Rachel Maddow has plenty of fans (and haters), but one particular fan has written a special song about her.

Comedian and musician Lane Moore tweeted a roughly two-minute ode to the host of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Monday afternoon.

“Don’t care if you’re a girl or a guy; you could look a little like her,” Moore croons. “Just want to hear your political opinions and ride off into the night. Be my Rachel Maddow, be my Rachel Maddow … ”

i just released a song called "Be My Rachel Maddow" please share until she sees it and then i die because she saw it https://t.co/Ja5jlQeYDF — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) March 20, 2017

Of course the song references Maddow getting access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns — at least, a 1040 form from 2005 — which dominated the news last week.

“There’s so many things I would like to tell you, but I can’t find the words. We could spend our weekends with you, analyzing tax returns,” sings Moore.

Moore told Mediaite that she wrote the song last Friday “after the hook popped into her head.”

“I just wanted to make something sweet and catchy and fun because it’s 2017 and we need more of that,” she told the publication. “I also liked the idea that your own personal Rachel Maddow could be a man or a woman or anywhere in between because it’s more about the idea of wanting to be with someone super smart, funny, and capable, who also happens to look really A+ in menswear.”

If you dig the Rachel Maddow jam, you can download the song here.

H/T Mediaite

