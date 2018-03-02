Coaches Suspended After Participating In LGBTQ Pride Game

Tello Films Aims for Lesbian Streaming Domination If it’s not already, one day Netflix will be synonymous with streaming content, the way in the United States “Kleenex” is used for tissue paper, “Vaseline” for petroleum jelly, etc. (these are called “proprietary eponyms,” and you just learned a new word today). For women who love women, however, Netflix’s lesbian selection is relatively anemic, […]

Lesbianing with AE! You saw your ex in a porn, and you freaked. Dear Lindsey, I think I saw my ex in a porn. It’s not a recent breakup, more like 6 months ago, but I’ve been feeling weird about it. I’m not 100 percent sure it was her or it wasn’t. I’ve thought about having some of my friends watch it but I’m not sure I want […]