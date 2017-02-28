Ciara McElveen, Transgender Woman, Killed In New Orleans

Ciara McElveen, a black transgender woman, was stabbed to death in New Orleans on Monday. The New Orleans Police Department f in New Orleans’ 7th ward, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. According to a press release from the NOPD, she was transported to U , where she died.

Her death comes only two days after news of the killing of Chyna Doll Dupree, another black transgender woman, in New Orleans. This is the sixth reported murder of a transgender woman in 2017.

