Chinese Writer Jailed For 10 Years After Publishing Homoerotic Novel

The Lesbian Guide to Holding Hands in Public Holding hands is something most of us have been doing since childhood. It’s one of the most beautiful and innocent acts of love. I say innocent because it is just that. There is nothing sexual about holding hands. I’ve never had someone hold my hand and then think, ” Solid hand hold. I’m ready to […]

Lesbianing With AE: Home for Thanksgiving, Feeling Like You’re Only Out Halfway Dear Lindsey, I came out to my parents over the summer. They didn’t really handle it well and just seemed to ignore it for the rest of the summer. Like, no reaction when I mentioned going to the pride parade. I’m back at school and seeing someone now, and getting nervous thinking of being back […]