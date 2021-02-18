Children’s Books That Feature LGBTQ Characters

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
Rising Democratic star Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) joins us to talk about his recent election to Congress as the first African-American and Latino member of Congress to be openly-gay, his views on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the transition, the stimulus bill, and his legislative goals for 2021. He’s such an impressive guy. You […]
There has never been an openly-gay (or transgender, for that matter) US Cabinet secretary. And it’s not clear that we’re getting one now. Why does it even matter? Read on. Over the past 30 years, gays have gone from being considered a federal workforce security risk — I passed the Foreign Service Exam in 1989 […]
Americans aren’t “hardened” to Coronavirus deaths. For most of us, the deaths were never real in the first place. Sure, if you lived in New York City, you probably knew people who got seriously ill, or worse. Still, even many New Yorkers went back to business as usual once the perceived threat had abated. But […]