Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

December 13, 2018

Cher Says Book, Movie About Her Life Are Coming In 2020

The news comes days after “The Cher Show,” a musical featuring 35 of the icon’s hits, opened on Broadway.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.