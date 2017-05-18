Cher Calls Out Donald Trump For 'Cheating And Getting Away With It'

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Cher has never been one to shy away from expressing her opinions on Donald Trump, so it comes as no surprise that the music icon, once again, took aim at the president in her recent Billboard magazine profile.

The Academy Award winner explained that since Trump’s election, she’s had to hide her phone to prevent herself from sending rage-filled tweets.

“The president is cheating and getting away with it, and using the White House to make money, and he’s going to take health care away from people, and people are going die,” she said. “It’s outrageous. You feel like you’re screaming ‘Fire!’ and no one’s listening.”

The 70-year-old doesn’t reserve her criticism to the Republican party, though. In her eyes, “the Democrats fucked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is.”

The “Believe” singer even gave Hillary Clinton some advice: “I told Hillary she should have a group of millennials give their ideas about government.”

Cher has long been outspoken when it comes to politics, especially when it relates to Trump. She’s dragged him on multiple occasions ― beating him at his own Twitter game ― and even compared him to Hitler.

And she’ll probably never stop. As she said to her assistant during the Billboard interview, “I am who I am, it doesn’t make any difference what I’m supposed to be.”

