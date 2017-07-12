Charlize Theron Reveals Why She 'Just Loved' Playing Bisexual On The Big Screen

“The Fosters” Recap: S5:E1 ‘Resist’ In the aptly titled season premiere, we kick things off right where we left off at the end of season court, with the student body’s protest against the privatization of Anchor Beach. Disgruntled students are chanting “Education is a right, not just for the rich and white.” Two members of the line of protestors include […]

Could The L Word Revival Be the Answer to Lesbian Erasure? “In these trying times when queer identity has been commodified, there is a new urgency for lesbian visibility. It’s the urgency specific to these times, when folks wrongly think that because of aforementioned gay marriage and RuPaul, that suddenly homosexuality is universally accepted, that lesbian spaces are no longer needed and are even problematic, that lesbian itself is a […]