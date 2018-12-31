Celine Dion Reaches The Edge Of Glory At Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Show

Lesbianing With AE! Coming Out on Your Semester Overseas Hello Lindsey I am doing an exchange at the moment. The first three months were really cool and I feel good here but often I don’t feel like myself. I am only out to my host parents. When I am in school I don’t feel comfortable when I speak with friends about dating or something […]

Kasia Borek on the Timeless Love of Jemma AfterEllen sat down with Kasia Borek, the delightful and charming actress who played Emma Müller, one half of the infamous “Jemma” on Germany’s “Hand aufs Herz.” Although the show aired in 2010-11, Jemma remains one of the best lesbian couples ever to have graced the small screen, and is required watching for anyone who loves […]