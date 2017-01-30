Celebrities Want You To Know The Obamacare Enrollment Deadline Is Jan. 31

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Affordable Care Act. Last week, the Trump administration ordered staffers at the Department of Health and Human Services to cease all outreach efforts for the program ― despite it being open to enrollment through the end of January ― and then reversed that order.

Given the confusion coming from President Donald Trump, celebrities and advocates have taken to social media to spread the message that the deadline to register for the ACA, aka Obamacare, is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

(See the video above for the difference between the ACA and Obamacare.)

Comedian and actor Colton Dunn made several advertisements of his own, the first of which went out on Friday. He’s posted one homemade ad every day since:

Some POS pulled all the ads so i made my own. Sign up for #Heathcare today! Deadline Jan 31st https://t.co/nvZGIFqGba #PullThisAd pic.twitter.com/U0N5uDCsZF — colton dunn (@captdope) January 27, 2017

Dumb dumbs tried to pull ads. We stopped them! 3 more days! Go to https://t.co/OvjKSszcrF before January 31st! Tell yo friends! #PullThisAd pic.twitter.com/Ithl5pTDWq — colton dunn (@captdope) January 28, 2017

They out here banning peeps, we out here getting healthcare. 2 more days! Go get it! https://t.co/OvjKSshBA7 #pullthisad #NoBanNoWall LA2NYC pic.twitter.com/mR4gmfe3lR — colton dunn (@captdope) January 29, 2017

Actress and writer Lena Dunham followed Dunn’s lead with a less-clothed iteration.

Director Ava DuVernay also sent out a message of her own.

Lots going on. Don't forget self-care. The deadline for open enrollment is January 31. Go to @HealthCareGov for info on how to #GetCovered. pic.twitter.com/nMaaYX7SQB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 29, 2017

Comedian Billy Eichner took to the streets with actress Olivia Wilde in a healthcare-centered video for Funny or Die.

.@OliviaWilde & @BillyEichner play a game about Obamacare. Last chance to enroll is January 31! Do it here: https://t.co/F5bjAmxHgQ pic.twitter.com/YM5y9W6XgQ — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 28, 2017

Singer John Legend and actor Nathan Fillion told their followers where they could sign up, too.

If you want and need to sign up for the insurance exchanges, do so before Jan 31. You'll be covered for the year. Tell a friend. https://t.co/CMUMO33xNN — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 27, 2017

Sign up for Health insurance today at https://t.co/6WeMhjB9ZY! Deadline January 31st! #PullThisAd — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) January 28, 2017

Politicians also joined in.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and more reminded their constituents to #GetCovered.

.@POTUS doesn’t want you to know that you can STILL #GetCovered under #ACA before the Jan 31 deadline. → https://t.co/OtDYU03tRz — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 27, 2017

Trump admin may not want you to know this, but Jan. 31st is the deadline to enroll in the #ACA for 2017. #GetCovered https://t.co/rJyLTZEisH — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 27, 2017

WH may not want you to know how to get #ACA coverage before open enrollment ends 1/31, but I do! #GetCovered today https://t.co/XeJlWb9BXB — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 27, 2017

If you want to sign up for the ACA (aka Obamacare), you can do so on HealthCare.gov.

