Celebrities Want You To Know The Obamacare Enrollment Deadline Is Jan. 31
It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Affordable Care Act. Last week, the Trump administration ordered staffers at the Department of Health and Human Services to cease all outreach efforts for the program ― despite it being open to enrollment through the end of January ― and then reversed that order.
Given the confusion coming from President Donald Trump, celebrities and advocates have taken to social media to spread the message that the deadline to register for the ACA, aka Obamacare, is Tuesday, Jan. 31.
(See the video above for the difference between the ACA and Obamacare.)
Comedian and actor Colton Dunn made several advertisements of his own, the first of which went out on Friday. He’s posted one homemade ad every day since:
Actress and writer Lena Dunham followed Dunn’s lead with a less-clothed iteration.
Director Ava DuVernay also sent out a message of her own.
Comedian Billy Eichner took to the streets with actress Olivia Wilde in a healthcare-centered video for Funny or Die.
Singer John Legend and actor Nathan Fillion told their followers where they could sign up, too.
Politicians also joined in.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and more reminded their constituents to #GetCovered.
If you want to sign up for the ACA (aka Obamacare), you can do so on HealthCare.gov.
