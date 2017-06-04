Celebrities Send Love To London With Touching Social Media Messages
Two weeks after the horrible terror attack in Manchester, the United Kingdom was struck with violence once again.
On Saturday, a vehicle plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbings occurred at Borough Market nearby. At least seven people have died as a result of the incidents and 48 others were hospitalized.
The attacks took place one day before a scheduled benefit concert by stars like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.
Upon hearing the news from London, Grande reacted by sending prayers to those affected. Others, such as Liam Gallagher, Fifth Harmony, Luke Evans and more also responded with love and hopeful messages.
— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.
Source: Queer Voices