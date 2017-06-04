Celebrities Send Love To London With Touching Social Media Messages

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Two weeks after the horrible terror attack in Manchester, the United Kingdom was struck with violence once again.

On Saturday, a vehicle plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbings occurred at Borough Market nearby. At least seven people have died as a result of the incidents and 48 others were hospitalized.

The attacks took place one day before a scheduled benefit concert by stars like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Upon hearing the news from London, Grande reacted by sending prayers to those affected. Others, such as Liam Gallagher, Fifth Harmony, Luke Evans and more also responded with love and hopeful messages.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

My heart goes out to those family's involved in the London terror attacks stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 4, 2017

So sad to hear the news about the attacks in London Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 4, 2017

London has survived plague, fire & war. Extraordinary heroism of first responders last night reminds us this is a city that won't be broken — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) June 4, 2017

In London. I'll be going out & doing things, & enjoying the beautiful day, because criminals who hurt & kill people don't get to spoil that. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 4, 2017

More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017

Oh, London. My heart is with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 4, 2017

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

I'm sorry to everyone in London ❤️ the world is so scary #PrayForLondon — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 4, 2017

Walking to stage, sending all my love to London with every note I play tonight. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) June 4, 2017

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices