Celebrities Join Women's Marches Around The World In Solidarity

The day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump millions of women organized in cities around the world on Saturday to express their disapproval of the new administration. From Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, from Chicago to London, from Sydney, Australia, to Paris, France, protesters are marching, united in their shared belief that women’s rights shouldn’t be ignored.

A long list of politically active A-listers hit the pavement in solidarity with the cause to lend their voices to the growing chorus of citizens who’ve vowed to resist Trump’s presidency. Stars like Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, America Ferrera, Chelsea Handler, Jessica Chastain and Katy Perry were all in attendance to march under the banner of human rights for women, immigrants, the queer community and more.

Much of the celebrity activity was centered around Washington D.C., where an Artist Table was formed, featuring “a diverse group of celebrities who will participate in and join in solidarity.” Ferrera is serving as chairwoman for the group and delivered impassioned remarks to the crowd on Saturday morning.

Perry, who was one of the biggest supporters of Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, shared an old photo of herself and sister Angela on social media before joining the crowd in D.C.

“I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings,” she wrote in the caption. “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all!”

Amy Schumer also posted a throwback photo of herself and detailed her reasons for marching in the caption.

“I’m marching for so many reasons. But mostly just to show up and say I will be here next to you all fighting for what’s right,” she wrote. “So we can all live safely and equally together. We will protect each other. And when tomorrow is over we will realize that it’s just the beginning. We will need to show up for each other for years to come and we will every time. I’ve got your back and you’ve got mine. Let’s march.”

Schumer later shared a group shot of her crew for the day of the march, including fellow comedian Rachel Feinstein, with everyone wearing orange NASA jumpsuits, because why the hell not?

March like everyone's watching A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Chelsea Handler was on hand to lead a sister march in Park City, Utah, where celebrities have gathered this week for the Sundance Film Festival. She was reportedly joined by Charlize Theron, Aisha Tyler, Connie Britton, Mary McCormack, Benjamin Bratt, Jessica Williams and Maria Bello.

The comedian shared a video from the front lines of the march, chanting, “Love, not hate makes America great.”

#MARCHONMAIN #WOMENSMARCH @marycmccormack @charlizeafrica A video posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Take a look below at the rest of nasty women (and men) who came out in support of women’s rights on Saturday. If you’re marching, keep an eye out for famous faces in the crowd.

@womensmarch A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Vídeo: Miley nesse momento em Los Angeles na Marcha das Mulheres! pic.twitter.com/CU5ggutVJT #WomensMarch — Tudo Miley (@tudomiley) January 21, 2017

I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today. A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Parks & Menstruation A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:44am PST

#WomensMarch A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Sir Ian McKellen's sign is EVERYTHING#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XS3hQ14Mir — my baker street boys (@shxrlocked) January 21, 2017

Love this woman. @ellenpage #WomensMarchDC A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam in #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/fzTtnIA4LP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017

#womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43am PST

#nastywomen making some noise for their rights!!!! #womensmarch #offtodc #twinningandwinning #littlehands A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

#womensmarch in Edinburgh. Together we stand for equality, for inclusiveness, for respect …. #strongertogether #lovenothate A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:17am PST

Women's March! A photo posted by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:09am PST

LONDON LADIES OUT IN FULL FORCE TODAY!! #womensmarchlondon A video posted by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:47am PST

