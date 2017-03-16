Celebrities Are Heartbroken Over Trump's Proposed Arts Funding Cuts

President Donald Trump is officially at war with the arts.

Late Wednesday night, the president released his budget proposals for the federal government’s spending in 2018. Apart from directing more funds to military and defense programs, Trump proposed major cuts to departments across sectors like education, justice and agriculture.

In addition to these changes, Trump’s proposal is calling for the elimination of arts agencies across the country that support networks like PBS and NPR and other non-profit arts groups. Under Trump’s vision, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with their $971 million collective budgets, would no longer receive government funding.

To give you some perspective, Trump’s proposed spending for the Defense Department in 2018 rounds out to $639 billion.

Politically engaged celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Ruffalo and Billy Eichner immediately took to social media to publicly resist these proposals and lend their support to those most impacted by these changes.

Check out how Hollywood reacted to Trump’s budget cuts below.

After all the wars are fought what remains are people, art, nature and culture. Trump can try but he cannot cut us out of the picture. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 16, 2017

Trump cutting funding to SESAME STREET but Melania has all the taxpayer money she needs to stay in her penthouse in NYC. #JusticeForBigBird — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 16, 2017

Thanks to Trump & Ryan's #Wealthcare, I'm getting a big tax break. I think I'll donate it to PBS. #SavetheNEA — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) March 16, 2017

Ignorant, unskilled, sick, hungry, cruel and violent—what Trump's budget would do for America https://t.co/emMP7KLNYb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 16, 2017

Outrageous! Proposed cuts also hurts our public schools in addition to many our important issues. Yet #Trump says he's for the "people". https://t.co/VupIFj8Okh — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 16, 2017

This picture represents why a healthy budget is so important to the filmmaking process. #crosswalk #beautyandthebeast @latelateshow pic.twitter.com/hoM8XYv9Ml — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 16, 2017

When you have all the money but your taste is utter shit. Save the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities. pic.twitter.com/ehkLnFib5e — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 16, 2017

Without the arts in America all we have is… Trump. https://t.co/EHEtlZ05r8 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 16, 2017

Trump is proposing totally cutting funding for everything on below list. Is this making America great again? https://t.co/ZG9Uh9rCLQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 16, 2017

Not adding up https://t.co/KzCskQzT5T — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) March 16, 2017

Thank the National Endowment for the Arts. But thank 'em quick cuz misguided congress and commander in tweet about to axe them. #NEA #shame https://t.co/b19ItqPJxF — Stephen Lang (@IAmStephenLang) March 16, 2017

