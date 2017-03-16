Celebrities Are Heartbroken Over Trump's Proposed Arts Funding Cuts
President Donald Trump is officially at war with the arts.
Late Wednesday night, the president released his budget proposals for the federal government’s spending in 2018. Apart from directing more funds to military and defense programs, Trump proposed major cuts to departments across sectors like education, justice and agriculture.
In addition to these changes, Trump’s proposal is calling for the elimination of arts agencies across the country that support networks like PBS and NPR and other non-profit arts groups. Under Trump’s vision, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with their $971 million collective budgets, would no longer receive government funding.
To give you some perspective, Trump’s proposed spending for the Defense Department in 2018 rounds out to $639 billion.
Politically engaged celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Ruffalo and Billy Eichner immediately took to social media to publicly resist these proposals and lend their support to those most impacted by these changes.
Check out how Hollywood reacted to Trump’s budget cuts below.
