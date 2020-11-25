Celebrate Their Crown

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
Fordham Law Professor Jed Shugerman explains the Supreme Court's historic LGBT rights decision outlawing job discrimination against gay and trans people. The post Today’s landmark LGBT Supreme Court decision explained by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman appeared first on AMERICAblog News. .
As part of the never-ending rewriting of history that seems soldered into the genes of some self-proclaimed “woke” lefties, the largest victory in LGBT rights history — marriage equality — is now a sign of all that is wrong with the gays. In a piece in Buzzfeed today, Shannon Keating explained how marriage equality (evil) […]
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg called out Donald Trump yesterday for his ongoing criticism of John McCain. In a tweet, Buttigieg not only said that we should “honor” McCain as “a war hero,” but the openly-gay candidate also noted that Trump dodged the draft in Vietnam with a “faked disability.” Trump got four draft deferments […]