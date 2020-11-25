Celebrate Their Crown

Today’s landmark LGBT Supreme Court decision explained by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman Fordham Law Professor Jed Shugerman explains the Supreme Court's historic LGBT rights decision outlawing job discrimination against gay and trans people. The post Today’s landmark LGBT Supreme Court decision explained by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman appeared first on AMERICAblog News. .

Pete Buttigieg is a bad gay? Here we go again. As part of the never-ending rewriting of history that seems soldered into the genes of some self-proclaimed “woke” lefties, the largest victory in LGBT rights history — marriage equality — is now a sign of all that is wrong with the gays. In a piece in Buzzfeed today, Shannon Keating explained how marriage equality (evil) […]