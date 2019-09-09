RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

September 9, 2019

Celeb Stylist Brad Goreski Captures Gary Janetti's Riveting Eating Style In Video

“I don’t like fudge. It’s too fudgy,” says Gary Janetti.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.