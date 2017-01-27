Cameron Esposito Writes About Her Sexual Assault In Solidarity With Trump Accusers
Comedian Cameron Esposito wrote about being a survivor of sexual assault on Twitter and Instagram Thursday, and pegged her reason for opening up to President Donald Trump’s numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Esposito, who co-stars in the Seeso comedy “Take My Wife” with fellow comedian (and actual wife) Rhea Butcher, did not go into detail about the assault itself, and focused instead on the accusations against Trump and the women who made them.
She tweeted screenshots from Slate’s profile of the accusers and alleged incidents:
And though her tweets have garnered support from her followers on Twitter, she also tweeted that some have responded in defense of President Trump’s behavior.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.
