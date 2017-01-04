Caitlyn Jenner Announces Mac Line For 'All Sexes. All Ages. All Races'

Reality star and transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner is once again partnering up with MAC Cosmetics.

The newest collaboration, which she announced Wednesday on Twitter, will benefit and be accessible to people of “All sexes. All ages. All races.”

2nd collaboration with @MACcosmetics coming Jan. 5th!! Who's ready to rock 2017? All sexes. All ages. All races. #maccaitlynjenner pic.twitter.com/hHYeCtOE5c — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 3, 2017

Jenner previously created a signature lipstick shade called “Finally Free” last year. The new product line will include 15 different pieces, Billboard reports.

“Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new M∙A∙C collection continues that mission, proudly championing All Ages, All Races, and All Sexes,” MAC said in a press release. “Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose.”

Jenner has also used her partnership with MAC to speak out in favor of the #VIVAGLAM campaign, a long-standing initiative from the cosmetics company dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS.

The new Jenner-MAC collaboration will be available nationwide on Thursday, Jan. 5 on the MAC website.

