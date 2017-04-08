Butch Lesbians Open Up About A Big Misconception About Their Sex Lives

A new video from popular YouTube vlogger Arielle Scarcella is delving into the sex lives of self-identified butch lesbians and to learn about their personal relationships with penetration.

Assumptions about the roles and desires that queer people have during sexual encounters are often rooted in stereotypes and are frequently incorrect.

To counteract these frequestly incorrect assumptions, Scarcella chatted with several women to find out how their sexual interests and attractions differ from what people may believe about them based on their appearance and identity.

“Whenever we see a femme man we assume he’s gay ― THE same goes for more masculine women,” Scarcella told HuffPost. “But what about in bedroom? Are LGBTQ people guilty of the same bias some straight people show us? Do more masculine women like to be passive? What about when it comes to strap-on sex? Do they want to receive it?”

Check out the video above and head here to see more from Scarcella.

