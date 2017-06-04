Britney Spears Wrote A Love Letter To Her LGBTQ Fans For Pride Month

In honor of June being LGBTQ Pride month, American pop star and gay icon Britney Spears has written a love letter to all of her LGBTQ fans that have supported her over the years.

The letter is part of a larger initiative from Billboard called #30DaysOfPride that brings together different pop culture luminaries to write similar messages of love and support to their LGBTQ fans.

Spears’ letter is both heartwarming and powerful, with star saying that while her queer fans have always been vocal about what a “positive impact” Spears and her music have had on them, the LGBTQ community has had an equally profound impact on her as an artist and human being.

“It’s actually you that lifts me up,” Spears writes. “The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment… Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make me and my sons strive to [be] better people.”

We love you, Britney!

Head here to read other letters in the #30DaysOfPride campaign, including notes from Barbara Streisand, Adam Lambert and Betty Who.

Source: Queer Voices