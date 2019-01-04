Britney Spears Is Taking An 'Indefinite Work Hiatus' After Father's Hospitalization

New Zealand MP Attacks Lesbians On Twitter – A Disturbing Trend New Zealand’s government, led by the same party who brought us same-sex marriage legislation in 2013, is now playing an active role in dismantling lesbian rights. Human rights are human rights and they serve to protect us all from oppression, however, as powerful people and organizations erase the meanings of “sex,” “women,” and even “homosexuality, […]

Coming Out Later in Life: A Personal Journey The first time I noticed my attraction for another woman I was 19 years old. She was a beautiful blonde I met at a bar and it was 1984. A rush of feelings came over me that I had never before felt. I noticed the same feeling again with an old friend from high school who I […]