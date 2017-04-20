Bride And Her Bridesmaid Ditched Bouquets For Puppies In Need Of Homes

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

This is one un-fur-gettable bridal shoot.

For her March wedding in Charlotte, North Carolina, bride Meghan Butler and her bridesmaid traded floral bouquets for puppies in need of a good home.

The photos ― taken by the bride’s friend Brittany Boland of Discover Love Studios in Symphony Park ― are paws-itively adorable:

“I almost forgot I was getting married that day for part of the time because I was surrounded by my mom, best friends and rescue pups!” Butler, 30, told The Huffington Post.

Instead of handing out wedding favors to guests, the couple made donations to the Greater Charlotte SPCA, the shelter that provided the adorable dogs:

Butler and her husband Clint share their home with two dogs and two cats and pet adoption is a cause close to their hearts.

“Our hope was that the photos would help bring an end to the puppy mill by raising awareness for the many animals in shelters and foster homes that need forever homes,” she said.

The good news? All the pups who volunteered their ~modeling~ services for the shoot were adopted. And in case you’re wondering, no puppies peed on anyone during the cuddly shoot.

“The thought did cross my mind beforehand,” Butler told us. “Luckily, one of my wedding colors was yellow so it would’ve fit right in ― kidding of course!”

See more of the adorable pics below:

