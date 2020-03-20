RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

March 20, 2020

Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The TV host, who has COVID-19, said he was self-quarantining and “not feeling great.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.