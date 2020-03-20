Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sapphic Cinema: Addicted to Fresno is an Underrated Lesbian Comedy Starring Natasha Lyonne Natasha Lyonne is best known for playing lesbians. Megan, the babydyke protagonist of But I’m a Cheerleader, was her breakthrough role. And she became a household name through Netflix’s original flagship drama: Orange is the New Black. Viewers at home, like many Litchfield inmates, were not immune to the charms of Nicky Nichols – a […]

Five Lesbians That Have Been Prepared For The Apocalypse Since The Day They Came Out In my Homosexual Opinion ™ lesbians are more prepared for a crisis than any other class of humans on earth. We all seem to have a broad range of hobbies that are more like a utility belt of extremely useful skills. Why is this? Maybe it’s because we’ve all been through some shit, maybe we […]