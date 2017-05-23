Brave Souls Tell Parents About The Night They Lost Their Virginity

Recounting the story of how you lost your virginity is always a bit awkward. When it’s your parents you’re sharing the story with, all the more so.

In the WatchCut Video above, a few brave souls do just that, divulging the nitty gritty details of their first time doing the deed.

“I was a virgin and she didn’t think I was a virgin, so I had to play it cool,” a guy named Lance tells his dad Cliff. “I was like, ‘yeah, I could do cowgirl.’”

“What is ‘cowgirl’?” a confused Cliff asks. “I don’t know what it is! A cow is a cow, what does it have to do with you and a girl?”

OK, dad, that may be a question better suited for Google.

Watch the clip for more.

type=type=RelatedArticlesblockTitle=Related Stories + articlesList=56166ebfe4b0e66ad4c68dd0,57bc3f5ae4b0b51733a5a2a1,54e5017de4b0f9e60e3ab68b,569f2b98e4b0875553c25875

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices