Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

February 11, 2019

Brandi Carlile Recalls Coming Out Struggle In Emotional Grammys Speech

“The Joke” singer dedicated one of her three wins to her fellow “misfits.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.