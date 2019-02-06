Quir dot Net

February 6, 2019

Brandi Carlile Opens Up About The Power Of LGBTQ Representation In Music

“At the very least it can give someone hope,” said Carlile, the most-nominated female artist at this year’s Grammys.
Source: Queer Voices

