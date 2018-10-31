Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 31, 2018

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Fails Freddie Mercury's Queer, Parsi Roots

Rami Malek is perfect as Freddie Mercury. Too bad the Queen biopic has no idea who he was.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.