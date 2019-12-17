Bogota's First Woman And Lesbian Mayor-Elect Marries Girlfriend In Colombia
“On my way to the happiest moment of my life!” Claudia López wrote on Twitter.
Source: Queer Voices
“On my way to the happiest moment of my life!” Claudia López wrote on Twitter.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y