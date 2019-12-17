RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

December 17, 2019

Bogota's First Woman And Lesbian Mayor-Elect Marries Girlfriend In Colombia

“On my way to the happiest moment of my life!” Claudia López wrote on Twitter.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.