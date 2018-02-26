Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

February 26, 2018

BLM's Alicia Garza Launches Census Project To Mobilize Black Political Power

The Black Census Project is the first initiative of Garza’s Black Futures Lab.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.