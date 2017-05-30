Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

May 30, 2017

Billy Eichner: ‘Fully Formed’ LGBTQ Characters, Stories Needed

We have seen a ton of progress on television. If you compare things to when I was a kid, things have drastically changed. Thankfully, I get to take advantage of that. I’m on multiple shows this year of all different genres from “Billy on the Street” and “Difficult People” and “Friends From College” to “American Horror Story” and “Bob’s Burgers” and other things. The great thing
is that’s not that unusual.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.