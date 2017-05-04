Billie Lourd's 'Star Wars' Day Post Will Melt Your Ice-Cold Heart

Since her death last December, “Star Wars” fans have missed Carrie Fisher every day, but perhaps most especially on May 4, the official “holiday” dedicated to the galaxy far, far away.

To celebrate “May the Fourth,” Fisher’s daughter — and “Star Wars” star in her own right — Billie Lourd, shared a photo of her younger self in the arms of her late mother as Chewbacca trails behind them.

She captioned the adorable throwback Instagram with a couple of emojis and the “May the 4th be with you” hashtag.

‍ #maythe4thbewithyou A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Just last month, the 24-year-old paid tribute to her late mother during an appearance at the “Star Wars” Celebration, a four-day fan festival that drew franchise favorites like George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy to Orlando, Florida.

Wearing a custom-made Tom Ford dress inspired by her mother’s iconic Princess Leia outfit, Lourd took the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech about Fisher’s connection to the series’ fandom.

“My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you,” she said. “That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her.”

Watch the official “Star Wars” tribute Fisher below.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices