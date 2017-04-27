Bill Nye Uses Ice Cream To Show How Ridiculous Gay Conversion Therapy Is

Bill Nye the Science Guy has no time for so-called gay conversion therapy.

On an episode of his Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” the 61-year-old science educator blasted the conservative Christian belief that LGBTQ people can be “cured” of their sexuality by using ice cream flavors as an analogy. The hilarious clip, which can be viewed above, depicts an “ice cream conversation therapy” meeting in which a vanilla cone attempts to “convert” strawberry, chocolate and other flavors into being vanilla, too.

“As vanilla, I feel that I am the most natural of the ice creams,” the cone explains, “and therefore, the rest of you should just go ahead and also be vanilla. It’s the one true flavor.” Fortunately, the different cones come to an understanding by the end of the clip because, as Nye explained, “there are lots of flavors to sexuality.”

As lighthearted as it may seem, the video ― which had over 164,000 views as of Thursday morning ― was lampooned by a number of conservative outlets and personalities. On Wednesday, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro posted a video to his official Facebook page criticizing Nye’s analogy, noting, “There is no scientific basis for anything that is in this video… Just on a scientific basis, ice cream does not have genitalia.”

PJ Media columnist Megan Fox felt similarly. “The message here is clear (and not at all scientific): Christian, straight white people are bigots, racists and not even straight,” she wrote in a Tuesday column. “Bill Nye offers no proof of that, other than a poorly drawn cartoon about debauched ice cream.”

A number of Twitter users echoed Shapiro and Fox’s sentiments.

You guys let '90s nostalgia go too far with bringing back Bill Nye and expecting him to do real science. https://t.co/hUomLPmFfs — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) April 25, 2017

Hey @BillNye! What if a vanilla Rachel Dolezal feels like a chocolate Rachel Dolezal? What if ice cream wants to have sex with its parent? https://t.co/tmJi0hENlG — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 25, 2017

Relax, people. It’s just ice cream.

