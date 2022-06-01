RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

June 1, 2022

Biden Welcomes Pride Month Amid 'Unconscionable' State-Level Attacks

LGBTQ rights are human rights, the president pointed out in a proclamation.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.