Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 20, 2017

Betty Price Wonders If People With HIV Should Be Quarantined

“What are we legally able to do?” the Georgia state lawmaker and wife of former HHS head Tom Price asked during a committee hearing this week.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.