Batwoman Comes Out As A Lesbian In Historic 'Batwoman' Episode

Batwoman Recap 1.10 — Batwoman Comes Out! Batwoman is back! During the mid season break, lesbian gem Ruby Rose starred in the CW’s 5-episode Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths. Here’s a quick recap before we jump back to Gotham. The superheroes in all the different shows teamed up to stop a Big Bad. In this case, it was the BIGGEST BAD […]

Will Lesbian Slam Poetry Save the World? Who doesn’t love baring their soul to a crowd of strangers while on a stage? Reenacting my feelings and my experiences at a cafe isn’t my cup of tea (hehe) but watching feelings and experiences similar to mine in a theatrical context is a hobby. Lesbian slam poets don’t just inspire us in our own […]