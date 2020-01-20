RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

January 20, 2020

Batwoman Comes Out As A Lesbian In Historic 'Batwoman' Episode

Ruby Rose plays Gotham City’s LGBTQ crime-fighter on the CW series.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.