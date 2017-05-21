'Backpack Kid' Upstaged Katy Perry On 'SNL' And Mesmerized The Internet

It takes a lot to upstage Katy Perry, but Backpack Kid managed to do it.

Perry, who channeled Beetlejuice in a black and white striped coat, performed “Swish Swish” ― which is thought to be a Taylor Swift diss track ― on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The pop star was flanked by drag queens on both sides of a runway, before she moved aside to let them do their thing. Then a star was born:

Backpack Kid, as the people of Twitter dubbed him, stepped onto the runway and mesmerized the world with his backpack and the way he moved. (For the record, Backpack Kid’s real name is Russell Horning, he’s 15, and he’s on Instagram.)

People were delighted. They were in awe. They were confused. They had questions. They knew he had stolen the show.

that backpack kid is gonna be famous #SNLFinale — SNL Fans (@snltrivia) May 21, 2017

But why was the kid wearing a backpack??? What was inside of it?????? #SNL — Melissa Rosenberg (@melroseee) May 21, 2017

I honestly don't understand what's up with the kid in the backpack swinging his arms. Let's just say I'm old. #SNL — Tom Brazelton (@tombrazelton) May 21, 2017

Ok how do I get a temp role as the backpack kid dancing with Katy Perry? #snl — Sam Gutentag (@samgutentag) May 21, 2017

@nbcsnl what did I just watch? Why was there a pre-teen with a backpack? #somanyquestions @katyperry — Delaney Larkin (@delaneylarkin2) May 21, 2017

The kid with the backpack just made the the happiest person on earth #KatyPerry #SNLFinale #SNL #SwishSwish — Betty Rohan (@bettyrohan) May 21, 2017

Will we see more of Backpack Kid? Time will tell.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices