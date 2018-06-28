'Atlanta' Star Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes For Homophobic Rap

Boundaries Matter, and No One Gets to Suggest Who You Should Be Attracted to I’m worried — worried that people within our own community are starting to treat one another in the same judgmental, disrespectful way that we are constantly fighting against with those outside our community. We have to allow people to define themselves for themselves and to love who they love, and we have to stay out of it. […]

Three Short Years: What Will a Post Justice Kennedy Era Be Like for Gay Americans? On June 26, 2015, Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote the 5-4 majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges recognizing that the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution guaranteed the fundamental right to marry to same-sex couples. After a long hard-fought battle, we […]