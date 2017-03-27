Artist's 'Trumpbeast' Is A Chilling Portrait Of The Current Administration

Artist, journalist and illustrator Molly Crabapple called out President Donald Trump’s hypocrisy, absurdity and “soufflé”-like hair long before he ran for president. Now that Trump is the leader of the free world, she has no intention of easing up.

Crabapple is known for her fine-line drawings, sometimes punctuated with splashes of watercolor, which swing rabidly between realism and caricature, yielding nightmarish images that feed off the juiciest details from fantasy and reality. If you couldn’t imagine anything more bone-chilling than Trump’s cabinet as is, leave it to Crabapple to help you out by drafting the entire GOP squad as a multi-headed, reptilian beast.

Crabapple posted an image of her horrifying creation, which she dubbed “Trumpbeast,” to Twitter on Monday. The thing features the heads of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, among others. Their faces appear perched atop coiling, serpentine necks leading back to the same mammalian torso. Trump’s oblong hairdo is pierced by a scepter holding a “Make America Great Again” cap, which I guess the sundry heads have to share.

NYC- does anyone have an outdoor wall they would like me to adorn with a giant wheatpaste of the Trumpbeast? pic.twitter.com/UM4r0aM3jA — Molly Crabapple (@mollycrabapple) March 27, 2017

According to Twitter, Crabapple is currently on the hunt for a blank wall to host a giant wheatpaste of the hungry Trumpbeast. If you know of any local businesses who might want to make a political statement while seriously traumatizing all passersby, let her know.

The artist is also selling prints of the image, titled “Make America Squamous Again,” for $100. Ten percent of the proceeds will go toward the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

And for those who are curious, squamous is defined as being “covered with or characterized by scales,” or “relating to, consisting of, or denoting a layer of epithelium that consists of very thin flattened cells.” Don’t google it.

We wish Crabapple luck on finding a home for her malformed monster, though we would also be content to never see this creature ever again. Either way.

We has a new print. A squamous print. ($10 from each sale go to @BAJItweet, so as to fight our Cthulhu overlords) https://t.co/Zk6r5srAya pic.twitter.com/VMlWZ1osTm — Molly Crabapple (@mollycrabapple) March 26, 2017

