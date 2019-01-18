Ariana Grande's New Song '7 Rings' Is A Treat-Yourself Anthem With A Classic Twist
The singer’s follow-up to “thank u, next” is a Broadway-inspired bop.
Source: Queer Voices
The singer’s follow-up to “thank u, next” is a Broadway-inspired bop.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y