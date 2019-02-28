Ariana Grande Responds To Claim She's 'Exploiting' The LGBTQ Community
The “thank u, next” singer addressed critics of her upcoming Manchester Pride gig.
Source: Queer Voices
The “thank u, next” singer addressed critics of her upcoming Manchester Pride gig.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y