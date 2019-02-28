Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

February 28, 2019

Ariana Grande Responds To Claim She's 'Exploiting' The LGBTQ Community

The “thank u, next” singer addressed critics of her upcoming Manchester Pride gig.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.