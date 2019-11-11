Anthony Rapp Is Engaged To Ken Ithiphol: 'I Am So Very Happy'
The “Star Trek: Discovery” actor and his fiance have been together since 2016.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Star Trek: Discovery” actor and his fiance have been together since 2016.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y