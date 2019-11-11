RSS Comments RSS

November 11, 2019

Anthony Rapp Is Engaged To Ken Ithiphol: 'I Am So Very Happy'

The “Star Trek: Discovery” actor and his fiance have been together since 2016.
Source: Queer Voices

