Andy Cohen Will Replace Kathy Griffin On CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

Lesbianing With AE! She’s Cheating, and You Feel Like Her Dirty Secret Dear Lindsey, Is my girlfriend being fair? She now has a boyfriend but still wants to keep me on the side as her dirty li’l secret fuck buddy… My brain says NOOOOOOO! BUT MY HEART SAYS I still love her sooooooooooo much. -Hurt Hi Hurt, Your girlfriend is being unfair —which is putting it mildly. […]

Coming Out Again and Again: Reliving The Coming Out Process on Screen How we go through our own coming out again and again with the characters we watch on television and film. The post Coming Out Again and Again: Reliving The Coming Out Process on Screen appeared first on AfterEllen.