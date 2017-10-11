Andy Cohen Will Replace Kathy Griffin On CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show
The “Watch What Happens Live” host will join longtime friend Anderson Cooper for the event.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Watch What Happens Live” host will join longtime friend Anderson Cooper for the event.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y